Daryl Dixon takes on the role of Rick Grimes and goes darker than ever in The Walking Dead spin-off.

Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes take aim at their enemies

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. One of the darkest scenes from the new spin-off of The Walking Dead, focused on Daryl Dixon, has shown the biggest difference between him and the legendary Rick Grimes. After more than a decade of The Walking DeadRick Grimes passed the baton to Daryl, who became the main protagonist of the series during the last seasons. Now, AMC He wanted to give him his own solo spin-off. Although they had already been announced varias series paralelas a Walking Dead, including that of Rick and Michonne, Daryl has been the first to have one focused exclusively on his adventures. He has become one of the key figures of the franchise and now a scene has shown why he can be crueler than Rick.

Daryl Dixon stars in a wild scene in his series

The Walking Dead cannot be understood without the evolution of the characters. The harshness of the apocalypse led them to change to adapt to the cruelty of a world that was about to end. All the characters in the series have been forced to do inhumane things to survive, and many have had some brutal and ruthless moments. Rick Grimes discovered what it was to be a leader over time and learned to make the group a true family for which he would give his own life.

These difficult decisions are part of the job of what it means to be a leader., something that both Rick and Daryl would learn over the course of the eleven seasons. Daryl has always been the noble side of the series, but after Rick’s departure, The Walking Dead made Daryl became a much darker character than Rick Grimes. In fact, el spin-off de Daryl Dixon shows that he may have become more ruthless than Rick ever was. In the fourth episode of the series, Daryl stars in a torture scene that is much darker than anything Rick has ever done.

In an attempt to obtain information on Laurent’s whereabouts, Daryl interrogates a man in a savage manner to get the information you need. It tells the story of a boy from his childhood who was forced to kill a pig and by trying not to hurt it, he only ends up hurting it more. While he does so, Daryl treats his prisoner like said pig, repeatedly stabbing the man with no chance of escape to get him to tell him what he wants. As if that were not enough, Daryl Dixon ends up confessing that he had made up the entire story.

Daryl Dixon has become much more sinister and it is because the situation requires it. Rick He is not blameless as he murdered a man by biting his throat, executed Gareth and did not hesitate to kill his best friend even at the beginning of the series. It’s clear that Rick has had his sinsbut even he would refuse to torture someone so savagely, even in their worst moments.

Given the Daryl had no allies in France when he first arrived, has become an incredibly dangerous person and very cautious in his methods. His good nature makes him agree to protect Laurent, but that’s also due to the promise of getting a route home as a result. Daryl’s idea is not to stay in France for a long time. However, the renewal of the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon could change that. So much Rick as Daryl They have very dark moments in the series and that makes them the two characters that have evolved the most in The Walking Dead.

