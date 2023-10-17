Daryl Dixon comes face to face with the most menacing zombie to ever appear on The Walking Dead.

Daryl Dixon is one of the main protagonists of The Walking Dead

Daryl Dixon’s new series, which expands everything we know about The Walking Dead universe, is giving a lot to talk about. One of the big revelations of the spin-off has been the zombies, which have become an important element in the story by becoming more dangerous than ever. At first, zombies were the main threat to the world of The Walking Dead, but with the passage of time the characters learned to live with them. Now, Daryl Dixon has faced a new threat in an exclusive preview of the season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

In the penultimate episode of the first season of the spin-off of Walking Dead, Daryl had been placed in some kind of sand in the purest style Gladiator to prepare for battle against a revamped version of the famous walkers. The chained walker has been injected a mysterious serum that allows you to be stronger, faster and different to any zombie Daryl has seen in the past. Armed with an axe, Daryl Dixon He confronts him until he discovers that he can be damaged in a peculiar way: with acid. You can see it below:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon announced its renewal for a second season. That puts things in perspective Daryl when finding themselves in such a dangerous situation, but the really important thing is to know how these improved versions of the zombies will affect the future of The Walking Dead. During the Comic-Con that is taking place in NYMelissa McBride has officially joined the cast for season two. McBride will be a regular in her role as Carolrevealing that he will be a main star alongside Norman Reedus.

El final de temporada de The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be released on AMC and AMC+.

