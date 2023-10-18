The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon transported us to France with the mythical character, but at some point we have to return to the origins and meet characters like Carol again

Imagine you are Daryl Dixon, on a French beach, with a boat ready to take you home. But suddenly, Laurent, the boy you have been loving like a son, appears. He looks at you and you wonder, “Am I really going to get on that boat?”

Daryl’s odyssey in France

Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds himself in complex territory from the beginning of the series. Along with his unlikely partner Isabelle, flee from a zombie gladiator ring and sets course for an island called El Nido, a bastion of resistance. But the spark between him and Isabelle doesn’t just seem platonic; something else is cooking. Love in times of apocalypse, perhaps?

Are you going or staying? It is the million-dollar question, especially when the season concludes with a romantic scene on the coast, about to embark for America. But then Laurent appears, and the camera cuts. We are left with a season finale open to interpretation.

But what would Daryl be without Quinn? Quinn, that character that confuses us. He gives us reasons to hate him and love him in a matter of minutes. At the end of the day, he becomes the accidental hero we all need. He sacrifices his life for Daryl, despite having a selfish nature. His redemption might not be complete, but it’s the reason Daryl gets out of that deadly situation alive.

Laurent and Codron the new surprises

This is where Laurent comes in, the boy prodigy who we all believed had some kind of mystical superpower. At first, Isabelle tries to recruit Daryl to protect this enigmatic boy. But in the end, his power is nothing more than his ability to connect with people. A born leader, with empathy and now, thanks to Daryl, the strength to survive in this new world.

And let’s not forget Codron, that villain that you could love or hate, but in the end does the unthinkable and saves Daryl. With revenge pending against the “American” from the beginning, he has the opportunity to kill Laurent and hurt Daryl where it hurts most. But he chooses not to. He leaves us with a “see you next time, Dixon” that makes our hair stand on end.

Season 2: The Age of Carol

And yes, guys, Carol (Melissa McBride) is back. She hops on Daryl’s bike and speeds towards the future. With the second season titled ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol’, The next installment promises a tearful meeting among the best friends of the apocalypse.

Ok, we all love the chemistry between Daryl Dixon y Carol, but have you ever stopped to think about how these characters have evolved since we met them? Daryl went from being the typical “bad guy” with a crossbow to becoming one of the group’s moral and strategic leaders. On the other hand, Carol, who started out as a submissive and abused woman, is now one of the strongest and most capable survivors.

We can’t help but compare this iconic duo with other legendary couples in the world of series. Who doesn’t remember Mulder and Scully from “The X-Files”? Both couples share that unbreakable bond that transcends any label. Of course, while Mulder and Scully explored the paranormal, Daryl and Carol have shown us how to survive in a post-apocalyptic world with zombies. Each duo in their genre, but both leaving their mark on pop culture.

So, in summary, the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has left us speechless. Complex characters, developing relationships and unanswered questions. The future is uncertain, but one thing is certain: we can’t wait to see what happens next.