Darth Vader just showed off what is possibly the most impressive Force power in all of Star Wars history. What he’s managed to do is replace his lost limbs with raw Force energy, so he doesn’t even need his cybernetic prosthetics. While it is true that he only did it for a few moments, Darth Vader managed to do something that had never been seen before in Star Warswhich has led many fans to wonder if this power was a possibility in the past.

After Anakin Skywalker fell to the dark side and became Darth Vader Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sithhe and Obi-Wan Kenobi They had their final battle at Mustafar which ended in Anakin Skywalker He lost all his limbs and suffered severe burns to his body. This made Darth Vader not only dependent on three additional robotic limbsbut also of a fitted suit which acted as the armor that protected him and allowed him to breathe.

Because although it is true that fans of Star Wars know what the purpose of Darth Vader’s suit is and how he got it, it is important to keep in mind that using it was only a possibility. Darth Vader has managed to materialize his limbs thanks to the Force. This means it could have been done before, but for some reason we haven’t seen it until now.

in the comic Star Wars: Dark Droids #3by Charles Soule and Luke Ross, has shown how Scourge has infected several droids on Darth Vader’s personal ship. During his trip to Coruscant, some of those droids turn against Darth Vader, whom he attacks while he rests. Without his cybernetic limbs and suit, Vader was completely vulnerable and was almost defeated by the brilliant tactical maneuver what Scourge had planned at that very moment.

However, Scourge also underestimated Darth Vader’s power in the dark side of the Force. With power summoned through pure rage and hatred, Vader made up to four limbs made solely of Force energy visible, and used them to destroy the attacking droids with relative ease. Darth Vader He maintained this form only for a few moments, but it was enough to save his life just when he was on the brink of death.

