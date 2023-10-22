Darkrai returned to Pokémon GO as a 5-star Raid boss. This challenging fight will reward you with the opportunity to capture this powerful Legendary.

While we enjoy the Halloween event and wait for the Day of the Dead event, there is an evolution that you will want to get in October. And if you want to take a break from searching for the Legendary Birds of Galar, Zygarde, or the mighty dark Moltres; You can always do Raids.

And if you’re ready for a high-level duel, you can face the sinister Pokémon GO’s Darkrai as a 5-star Raid boss.

Darkrai Raid Date in Pokémon GO

Darkrai is in Pokémon GO 5-star Raids as a boss, and will last long enough to defeat him.

If you want to capture Darkrai, you will have a chance to do so from the October 20 until the November 3, 2023. But you should not get complacent because you have more than a week, since defeating this opponent requires at least two or more high-level trainers.

What you should know about Darkrai in Pokémon GO

Darkrai en Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although no less fearsome.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Sinister Weaknesses: Fighting, Bug and Fairy Resistances: Ghost, Sinister and Psychic

Regarding his statistics, Darkrai It stands out for its Attack of 285, followed by its Defense of 198 and its HP of 172.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Darkrai en Pokémon GO are the following:

Feint (Dragon) Scream (Sinister)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Shadow Pulse (Dragon) Shadow Ball (Poison) True Wave (Sinister) Sludge Bomb (Sinister)

Best counters and moves against Darkrai 5 Stars

Now that you know the potential of Darkrai en Pokémon GOyou will have to select the best counters that can exploit their weaknesses.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase whenever you use powered up versions of your Pokémon, as they will do more damage in less time. This includes XL-sized, dark, and Mega Evolution versions as long as you can afford them.

You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link. Make sure your attacks are the same type as your Pokémon so they receive the STAB boost.

Below you will find the best counters for Darkrai:

Mega Blaziken: Counterattack and True Wave Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Ascension Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Magical Shine Mega Alakazam: Counterattack and Magical Shine

But in case you don’t want or can’t afford a Mega Evolution, you can also use these Pokémon:

Terrakion: Double Kick and Holy Sword Keldeo: Low Kick and Holy Sword Pheromosa: Sting and Buzz Machamp: Counterattack and Dynamic Punch Lucario: Counterattack and Aural Sphere Hariyama: Counterattack and Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counterattack and Dynamic Punch Lopunny: Double Kick and True Wave

Can you capture Darkrai Shiny?

You will find that Darkrai in Pokémon GO It is a very difficult battle that will require several players. The good news is that you will have the opportunity to capture it after the fight, and with some luck you will get the Shiny variant.

But come across Darkrai Shiny It won’t be an easy task. Unlike Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon GO It doesn’t have a mechanic to improve your Shiny odds. That said, the chance is 1 in 20 in Raids of level 5 or higher, instead of 1 in 500 like in regular encounters.

You can capture Darkrai with a CP between 2,048 and 2,136 (or between 2,560 and 2,560 under weather boost with Fog at level 25).