Do you like curses and black magic? Get ready for a new level of excitement in Justice League Dark Cursed

The night gets even darker and more mysterious in DC Universe Online, but no thanks to the common criminals Batman often faces. A powerful curse lurks, intensifying the powers of the world’s greatest magicians to dangerously extreme limits. The origin of this new danger? It is none other than the new episode of the free DC video game with the arrival of its new chapter perfect for the arrival of Halloween.

DC Universe Online brings black magic and dark heroes in Justice League Dark Cursed

The fans of Dimensional Ink Games They will already be jumping for joy, because the developer has officially launched the 46th installment of this MMO that continues to captivate PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. But what about Nintendo Switch users? Don’t panic, because the episode will also be released on that platform later this month.

Wait, there’s more. John Constantine, that wizard of questionable morals, has transported his House of Mystery so that it is right next to Gotham’s cemetery. The problem? Well, now it’s under attack. This is where Batman and the members of the Justice League Dark come into play. Together, they must put an end to this magical threat that seems to have no limits.

Glow in the dark features

Justice League Dark Cursed is no slouch in content, offering regular and elite versions of On Duty missions, accessible to all levels thanks to its level-agnostic event versions. And if you are a fan of the publisher’s characters, get ready for a feast: from Batman and Wonder Woman to darker characters like Zatanna, John Constantine and Hecate, among others.

For those who care about continuity, this installment acts as a indirect sequel from the acclaimed episode 34: Justice League Dark. Additionally, new rewards will be released for players, including equipment, styles, and more. This is all inspired by the comic book event The Witching Hour and will be available to players level 15 and up.

What’s on the horizon?

For those already thinking about the future, good news: DC Universe Online will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series during these upcoming holidays. Being a great time to be a fan of this video game, especially if you love magic, dark heroes and, of course, the chaos that only a magical curse can bring to a city like Gotham.

The episodes that have left their mark on DC Universe Online

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just joining the DCUO universe, you’ll know that each new episode brings something unique to the plate. However, there are some that stand out for their originality, narrative and the inclusion of iconic characters. Here are some of the chapters that stand out the most from the MMO:

The Amazon War – Episode 7

Does the name Themyscira ring a bell? Obviously, it’s Wonder Woman’s homeland. In this episode, players are immersed in a amazon civil war, fighting alongside Diana or Circe. An epic that added complexity to the characters and showed that DCUO does not fall short when it comes to offering epic stories.

The Gods of Gotham – Episode 21

This episode surprised by combining elements of mythology with the dark atmosphere of Gotham. Imagine facing gods and monsters in the streets of the darkest city in the DC universe. Interesting, right? Players had to deal with mythological creatures and discover how to stop the invasion of these beings into the modern world.

Age of Justice – Episodio 28

What would happen if you could travel in time? This episode took us to Second World War, allowing us to interact with the Justice Society of America. Not only was it an action-packed episode, but it also offered a look at the historical roots of superheroes.

Metal – Episodio 36

This episode is inspired by the comic book saga “Dark Nights: Metal” and takes us to face cosmic and dimensional threats that involve characters like Batman Who Laughs y Barbatos. A dense narrative and fast-paced gameplay make it an unmissable episode.