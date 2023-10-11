Do you like Dark Souls video games? Well then these six animes are going to seem truly wonderful to you. Take note!

There are 6 anime that will drive Dark Souls players crazy. For those who have fallen under the dark and challenging spell of From Software’s video games, the search for similar experiences may take them beyond the world of video games. The anime genre offers a rich source of epic stories, oppressive atmospheres, and desperate battles that resonate with the essence of the acclaimed game series.

Next, we present six animes that will captivate Dark Souls fans with its narrative complexity, dark worlds and fierce fights.

1) Berserk

Inspired by the manga of the same name by Kentaro Miura, Berserk It is a journey to a medieval world darkened by the influence of demonic forces. The story follows Guts, a cursed warrior, as he fights supernatural creatures and corrupt humans. Guts’ journey reflects the relentless fight for survival and redemption, a central theme in Dark Souls.

2) Claymore

In a world where humans face the threat of monstrous beings known as Yoma, the Claymores, half-human, half-Yoma warriors, fight to protect humanity. The dark setting and epic battles in Claymore they evoke the sense of desperation and constant danger found in Dark Souls.

3) Castlevania is a delight for Dark Souls lovers

Netflix

Inspired by the famous video game series, this animated series on Netflix follows Trevor Belmont in his fight against the evil vampire Dracula and his hosts of demonic creatures. Castlevania shares the gothic aesthetic and oppressive atmosphere with Dark Souls, while featuring a cast of complex characters and memorable battles.

4) Overlord

In this anime, the player of a popular virtual reality game becomes trapped in the game world as his character, a powerful dark wizard. Overlord offers an exploration of a vast and dangerous world, where the protagonist seeks to understand and harness its immense power. The feeling of being trapped in a hostile world is a recurring theme that resonates with Dark Souls.

5) Goblin Slayer

This series follows an adventurer known as the Goblin Slayer, whose mission is to exterminate goblins, malevolent creatures that threaten defenseless villages. The brutality and realism in the representation of battles and violence in Goblin Slayer They are reminiscent of the desperate and ruthless fights in Dark Souls.

6) Vinland Saga will appeal to all Dark Souls players

Although it focuses on the Viking era, Vinland Saga It shares similarities with Dark Souls in its focus on the brutality of fighting and difficult moral decisions. The series follows Thorfinn, a young Viking seeking revenge, on a journey that leads him to confront the harsh reality of war and conquest.

These six anime offer a narrative and visual experience that resonates with Dark Souls lovers. From dark and dangerous worlds to challenging battles and complex characters. Each of these anime captures the essence of the immersive experience that characterizes the famous video game series. If you’re a Dark Souls fan looking for new adventures… These animes will take you through exciting journeys in worlds as rich and challenging as Lordran!