Superman vs. Predator? Explore the most unusual crossovers that could only be born in Dark Horse Comics

Legends of time and space, Hellboy facing off against Rasputin, and the epic clash of Predator against Judge Dredd. What do all these stories have in common? Well, they were born in the pages of Dark Horse, the birthplace of some of the best indie comics you can find. Now, sit back and relax, because here are the top 10 of the best miniseries that this indie comic giant has ever given birth to.

The undisputed king of indie comics

We can’t talk about independent comics without spending some time on Dark Horse. Born in the 90s, the publishing house has been like that geek friend that we all have, always full of out-of-the-ordinary ideas. From miniseries with a RoboCop facing off against the Terminator, to stories of a Superman fighting Xenomorphs, there are no limits to your creativity.

Franchises like RoboCop and Terminator were among the first to join the Dark Horse universe. And who better than legends Frank Miller and Walter Simonson to bring them to life? The duo created a time travel that pits the robotic police officer against several T-800s. It’s not just science fiction genius, but a service for fans of both franchises.

A journey through his best miniseries

With big names like Frank Miller, Jeff Lemire and Mike Mignola under their beltSince the 90s, Dark Horse has been the place every fan wants to go to find something beyond the typical superheroes.

Hellboy: Seed of Destruction: If you’ve ever wondered where to start in the MignolaVerse, here’s the answer. Hellboy facing off against Rasputin is like a tour de force of mythology, action and the occult.

Black Hammer/Justice League: Have you ever thought about what it would be like to mix DC’s most famous superheroes with Dark Horse’s anti-heroes? This crossover makes it possible and is a gem for any comic book fan.

Predator vs Judge Dredd vs Aliens: Here’s a winning recipe: take some Yautja, mix it with Mega City One’s vigilante, and add a pinch of Xenomorphs. Result? A feast of action and science fiction.

Transformers vs Terminator: Boom! This comic is not only a love letter to fans of both franchises, but it also manages to maintain a perfect balance between robotic fantasy and the apocalyptic harshness of the Terminator universe.

Sin City: That Yellow Bastard: If noir-style police plots are your thing, this comic will rip your heart out and give it back to you full of adrenaline. Frank Miller in its purest form.

Berserker Unbound: Imagine Conan the Barbarian lands in New York and befriends the homeless. The result is this work that mixes heroic fantasy with urban drama.

Predator (2009): If you thought you’d seen it all about these intergalactic hunters, this comic puts you in the middle of a civil war between clans of Predators while another war rages on Earth.

Sledgehammer 44: Lightning War: When you think there can be nothing better than mixing World War II with pulp heroes, here comes this gem that proves the opposite.

Superman/Aliens II: God War: This crossover is any sci-fi fan’s wet dream. Imagine Superman fighting the Xenomorphs. It’s exactly as cool as it sounds.

RoboCop Vs Terminator: Time travel, Skynet, RoboCop and the Terminators, all condensed into a miniseries that is pure 80s and 90s nostalgia.

And there you have it, comic book fan. A tour of the best miniseries Dark Horse which in our opinion you should be adding to your list of upcoming readings right now. We hope you liked our selection. Now run, these comics are not going to read themselves!