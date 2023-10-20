There are very few gaps left to close the teams! Darío is the next talent to get on the set of La Voz to try to fulfill his dream.

Darío’s entire family loves music, but he is the first to have a great opportunity like La Voz.

The young man has taken his guitar to the stage of La Voz to perform Cover me up. Darío has done incredible and has shown his great potential on stage, but he has not crossed the soul of the coaches.

The four of them were left not knowing what to say, because the truth is that they did it very well and had a lot of brilliance: “We hope to see you here another time,” he noted.

I’m sure we’ll see Darío again because he deserves another second chance and he’s done an incredible job. We will wait for you!