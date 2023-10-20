Marta’s originality has not managed to convince Malú and she has not been selected for the only place left this year in La Voz.

Malú is still waiting for the voice that makes him emotional and with Marta he has not been able to connect, but that does not mean that he has sung badly, because he has done incredible.

The next talent to take the stage of La Voz is Dária, the talent is Ukrainian, but lives in Barcelona. Her passion for music has been inherited from her grandparents and at the age of 18 she went to China to sing.

Now she wants to show her full potential in The Voice and has gone on stage very sure of herself. Dária has started singing and Luis Fonsi, Palo López and Antonio Orozco have been amazed by her spectacular potential.

The young woman has made Malú’s hair stand on end, and has closed her team in the best possible way: “Thank you a million,” said the coach, because it is clear that she has taken one of the greatest voices of the edition.

The coaches have agreed that his performance has been a gift and that it has been one of the most brilliant performances of the Auditions.

Malú closes her team last, but she does it in style with an incredible voice that will surely go far on her team. Welcome to The Voice!