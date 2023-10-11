Marvel acts in the face of a new setback in series production.

Daredevil: Born Again suffers a major setback in its production

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not at its best. While the company’s latest films are not reaching the box office that Disney was used to, the streaming platform’s series are not getting the interest that it initially seemed like they would have. Now, Daredevil: Born Againone of the biggest productions in recent years, is in serious trouble.

The rescue of the Netflix series was announced with a reboot that would once again feature Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer turned superhero. Confidence in the project was so high that two seasons were confirmed, but with almost half of the episodes filmed, Marvel executives, including Kevin Feige, They have decided to stop production after reviewing the footage and deciding that its quality is not what was expected..

Según The Hollywoord Reporter, Marvel fired the series’ desks and directors who had not yet recorded their episodes last September as part of a major creative reboot of the series, which is now seeking new writers and directors. However, only some scenes from the recorded chapters will be used, ruling out. much of the material prepared.

Everything indicates that The series was too focused on Matt Murdock as a lawyer and not so much on the antihero Daredevil, who did not appear until the fourth chapter.. That said, the source of the news points out that Marvel will now study its future on television.

Marvel’s problems on television

Now that Loki has returned to Disney+, it seems that Marvel continues to generate interest on the streaming platform, although They have discovered with other series that they cannot follow the model of the moviessince they record all the chapters and then carry out reshoots and post-production, which entails very high costs, especially for cases like what happened with Daredevil: Born Again.

Fortunately, Marvel will begin hiring showrunners so that each of its series has a written pilot chapter and a general development of characters and plots, drawing on experts from television and not so much from cinema, since they are different formats. In short, Marvel will seek to make its culture fit with the general television culture, trying to get viewers hooked by the characters or plots of their storiesnot because it is a product that connects with the movies or new Avengers.

