The new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again could have changed all the rules of the game from what we knew.

Daredevil: Born Again will be a new Disney+ series

Join the conversation

Marvel’s street hero, Daredevilwas one of the few chosen to have his own series away from the UCM. The Netflix series Daredevil, which ran for a total of three seasons, explored some of the mysteries linked to the life of Matt Murdock. Along with other parallel series such as Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones o Defenders, Netflix wanted to build its own universe of series, based on these characters from the franchise that didn’t work very well. However, we must not detract from the merits of Daredevil.

The new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again could have changed all the rules of the game from what we knew

The series starring Charlie Cox became a favorite among fans, who clamored for Marvel Studios which incorporates Daredevil into it UCM ASAP. The sequel series to Daredevil: Born Againcoming to Disney+ sometime in 2025, brings back the Diablo de Hell’s Kitchen. Viewers of the Netflix series have been asking for any information about the status of the series, and it seems that they have now given a fairly significant clue about the plot that will take place. this new adventure of the blind Marvel hero.

The information confirms what we already knew: Charlie Cox come back as Matt Murdocknext to Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fish y Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. However, he has also reported on an already announced cast member who could now completely change the game for Born Again. After being announced as an addition with a secret role, it seems that Nikki M. James will interpret the Kirsten McDuffie, a key figure in Matt Murdock’s life in the comics.

Kirsten McDuffie was an assistant district attorney who became Matt Murdock’s love interest and moved with him across the country after his secret identity was revealed to the world. The character of McDuffie was a key player when Matt was arrested for a murder he did not commit, the one that finally freed him from prison when his life as a superhero and a lawyer accidentally intertwined. This could point to a whole new direction for Matt Murdock, focused on his relationship with Kirsten and his complications once his past catches up with him.

However, these are not the only rumors that could affect Daredevil: Born Again. The information also suggests that two figures who were vitally important to Daredevil’s story before its cancellation on Netflix would no longer be in the project: Foggy Nelson y Karen Page. Both were leading figures in Matt’s story, but at the moment it seems that They are not in the plans. Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Pagen, announced that seeing her in Born Again or not depended on Disney’s plans, so there is not much hope.

Little else is known about the new Disney+ series. Small details about the plot suggest that the old rivals Matt Murdock y Wilson Fisk They will attempt to bury their darkest alter egos in favor of serving the people of New York City, only for their pasts to catch up with them. Daredevil: Born Again has not yet set a release date.

Join the conversation