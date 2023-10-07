Damn Paola is in the middle of controversy after they went viral on TikTok some publications related to his performance of the National Anthem during the fight between “Canelo” Álvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Initially, it seemed that the Mexican singer had made no mistakes in her performance of the Mexican national anthem. on September 30 in Las Vegashowever, subsequently adjusted the intonation, which could result in possible sanctions.

The artist, originally from Mexico Citysang the National Anthem in G sharp major, a practice that is prohibited according to the Law on the National Shield, Flag and Anthemsince the correct key should be C major.

Article 39 states: “It is strictly prohibited to alter the lyrics or music of the National Anthem and perform it totally or partially with compositions or arrangements. Likewise, singing or performing the National Anthem for profit is prohibited.”

Given this fact, the Mexican singer could receive punishment with some of the following sanctions:

Reprimand with warning. Arrest for up to thirty-six hours. Fine of up to ten thousand times the value of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA) at the time the violation was committed. Additional fine to that provided in the previous section of up to ten thousand times the value of the Measurement and Update Unit, for each day that the violation persists.

According to information provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)the current value of the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE) It is 103.74 Mexican pesos. Therefore, if a fine is imposed, Danna Paola would have to pay the sum of one million 37 thousand 400 Mexican pesos.

