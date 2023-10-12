The Mexican singer, Danna Paola, is in the middle of controversy, because after having performed the National Anthem during the Canelo Álvarez fight on September 30, she has received several attacks due to the way in which she interpreted it.

Although the young woman had no errors in the handwriting, everything seems to indicate that adjusted the intonation, because of this reason, you could receive a fine.

According to the Law on the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthem, changing intonation is a prohibited practicesince the correct key should be in C major.

Article 39 states: “It is strictly prohibited to alter the words or music of the National Anthem and perform it in whole or in part with compositions or arrangements. Likewise, singing or performing the National Anthem for profit is prohibited.”

What did Danna Paola say about the attacks received?

Recently, the singer testified about the hundreds of attacks she has received since she sang the National Anthem.

“They haven’t fined me, but I don’t regret anything anyway, in the end it’s always about looking for mistakes. “I think I sang it very well, with a lot of pride and love, it’s something that makes me very proud, and if they want to look for mistakes or whatever, then fine me,” said Danna Paola.

So far it has not been reported whether the singer will receive a fine for what happened.

