Great pop night was experienced this Saturday in the forum of the October Festival, the Benito Juárez, with the presentation of Danna Paolawho paused his international tour “XT4S1S Tour” to bring it back to Mexico, specifically to the Perla Tapatia, where the public gave themselves completely to each and every one of the songs he performed.

Danna, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Alex Hoyer, came out on stage very punctually. At 9:00 p.m. the show had already begun.to which many followers arrived early to get the best places.

The first songs that Danna Paola sang were “Mía”, “Valientes”, “Mala fame” and “Cachito”, which she originally sang with the Venezuelans Mau and Ricky.

“I love you very much, Guadalajara, thank you for being here, I missed this energy,” the star said in relation to being on tour outside the country. Then she gave way to “TQ Y Ya”, a track that talks about diverse love. “Love is love, and whoever doesn’t like it should go to hell…”, a phrase with which he stole the audience’s applause.

In this inter Danna asked for alcohol, because she had hurt her leg.but stressed that everything was under control and While the assistance arrived, he was interacting with his followers, Reading his posters and banners, there were those who asked him to release the new album now, or to sign their body so they could get the signature tattooed. “Thank you for her love and for her energy,” Danna reiterated.

Then he made a trip to the past to perform “El primer día sin ti” and then his hit “Oye Pablo”, While the next performance was getting ready, the public watched an audiovisual where Danna spoke about mental health and then the chords of “Ordinary Love” sounded.

“Love begins with self-love, if you want someone to love you, love yourself, love doesn’t hurt, it hurts everything that we confuse with it, so if what I said hit you, that’s not a baby,” The star confessed, being supported by her audience and then to continue in tune with the philosophy of life, she gave way to “Nada” and “Sodio.” There was also time to sing an emblematic Belanova cover, “I wonder.” And then she continued with her recent hit “We Need to Talk.”

After a very electronic interlude that served for Danna to change costumes, the singer continued the evening with “1 Trago”, “Calla tú”, “Agüita” and “XT4S1S”, the song that gives its name to this current tour. . Without a doubt it was a great night with which the Guadalajara audience vibrated.

