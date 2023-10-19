Juve has to do without its captain, as well as the team’s hidden director. To make up for his absence, Rugani on the pitch or a new playing facility

Livia Taglioli

19 October – MILAN

Together with Rabiot he was the only player always present up to this point, and never replaced during the match. It is no coincidence that we are talking about the captain and his deputy. For this reason and not only Danilo’s stop is a heavy stumble for Juve, who have the Brazilian as a constant point of reference, on and off the pitch. But the low-grade injury to the hamstring of his left thigh sustained during Brazil-Venezuela leaves no hope, and the Brazilian’s absence will last for at least 20 days.

the many faces of danilo

—

Danilo’s stop also creates several holes in the Juventus system: the Brazilian is the cornerstone of the defense, the man with the most experience and leadership in the team, as well as the lighthouse capable not only of orchestrating the defensive phase, but of scoring (it happened against Empoli last 3 September) and to suggest the attacking phase with precise suggestions: his is the Juventus double record in terms of successful passes (414) and opportunities created (10), numbers which make him the authentic “hidden” director of the team.

how to replace it

—

This is why its replacement is a matter of no small importance. And not only because the Juventus squad in defense cannot count on abundance. In fact, none of his teammates have his characteristics, his versatility and his vision of the game. And therefore Allegri has two possibilities: either send Rugani onto the pitch (Alex Sandro and De Sciglio are still unavailable), with Gatti on the right and Bremer in the center in a three-man defence, or change the team’s position on the pitch, switching to a defense to four.

change module? pros and cons

—

The change of formation (from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2) has, at least on paper, pros and cons. Among the former, Juve would have a wider choice of solutions, being able to count on Weah on the right and Cambiaso on the left moving back to the starting position. In this way Allegri would make the most of the number and potential of his wingmen, who were so limited last season but abundant this year, also due to the diversion of McKennie to the winger. In doing so, however, he would lose the certainties linked to a module tried and tested over time, embracing the risk of a game system that is little tested and proven in the race only against Torino. The midfield quartet would then be made up of McKennie, already widely used on the wing, and the usual Locatelli, Rabiot and Kostic. The difference compared to a possible 5-man midfield could be the presence on the pitch of only one of the two Americans, with Miretti as midfielder taking Fagioli’s place. There is nothing new in attack however, where the only unknown remains linked to Chiesa’s condition: the blue player is in a run-off with Milik for the place next to the returning Vlahovic. As always, it will be up to Allegri to transform a problem into an opportunity for the team. Even if they face league leaders AC Milan.

October 19 – 12.03pm

