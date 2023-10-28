The history of cinema accumulates dozens of stuntmen who died or were seriously injured during the filming of films. Anonymous workers that no one remembers. It is not the case of David Holmes, the Harry Potter double who was paralyzed during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I. Daniel Radcliffe has produced a documentary about his life for HBO Max.

The case of Daniel Radcliffe, the “original” Harry Potter, and David Holmes, his double in dangerous scenes, is unusual in the history of cinema.

The two met during the filming of the first Harry Potter film, when Daniel Radcliffe was just a child, and became friends.

They cultivated that friendship for 10 years, until In 2009 the fatal accident took placeduring the filming of a dangerous scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I.

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes, story of a friendship

David Holmes suffered a spectacular fall, breaking his spinal cord. As a result, he became paralyzed.

It was a hard blow for both of them, because Holmes was ultimately replacing Radcliffe in the scene. But that served to strengthen their friendship even more.

After Harry Potter, Both friends have launched several projects together. For example, a podcast called Cunning Stunts, where they discuss some of the most spectacular action scenes in the history of cinema, from the point of view of the stuntmen.

Now they collaborate again in the documentary David Holmes: the boy who livedwhich Daniel Radcliffe himself produces for HBO Max.

“When Daniel and his closest colleagues come together to support David and his family in their time of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” says the HBO statement. that The Hollywood Reporter has published.

“Personal footage shot over the past decade, behind-the-scenes footage from Holmes’ double work, scenes from his current life, and intimate interviews with David, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, and family, reflect universal themes about living with adversity. , growth, the forging of identities in an uncertain world and the ties that unite us and elevate us.”

An emotional story of friendship between Daniel Radcliffe and his double David Holmesdirected by Dan Hartley, which will premiere on HBO Max, although it does not have a date yet.