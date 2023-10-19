Daniel Radcliffe’s physical transformation has given more strength to reports linking the actor to the MCU’s Wolverine

Recent rumors have claimed that Daniel Radcliffe It will be one of the various variants of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and now, the actor broke his silence on this topic.

During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair magazine, Radcliffe was asked if he was the one who started the Wolverine rumor. As expected, the actor said no. The next question was if his physical transformation was due to the fact that he will play the popular mutant of the Marvel Universe, to which he responded:

“No! I got muscular because I’m obsessive and I want to… you’ve seen my parents, they’re crazy exercise people. So that just aired… but no, not Wolverine. “Flattered, but no.”

Although the Radcliffe issue would already be clarified, we still do not know if in Deadpool 3 the version of Wolverine from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will appear. We will know the truth when the movie starring Ryan Reynolds in 2024.