ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Daniel Radcliffe denies having started training in order to increase muscle mass to give life to Wolverine.

For a long time now, Daniel Radcliffe has been one of the most acclaimed fan-casts by fans of the Marvel universe. In fact, this desire looks increasingly closer before the possibility of seeing multiple multiversal versions of the protagonists of “Deadpool 3” where Radcliffe would be one of them. Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine It wouldn’t be the only version of Wolverine in the filmalthough director Shawn Levy did not want to give specific statements on the subject, All bets indicate that the former Harry Potter will be fulfilling the dream of many.

A year after having flatly denied ever giving life to Wolverine, some insiders like Daniel RPK already take it for granted. Even, They assure that the actor has already signed a contract with the studio.

Daniel Radcliffe is interested in Wolverine

Will we see Daniel Radcliffe in “Deadpool 3”?

That was not all, recently the actor underwent the lie detector test organized by the Vanity Fair media. Carried out by his two colleagues from “Merrily We Roll Along”, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Méndez, Radcliffe once again focused on the fact that his participation as Wolverine in the Marvel Studios universe is not true.

But be careful, although the same actor continues to minimize the rumors, he was the one who appeared in the finale of his TBS comedy series “Miracle Workers.” showing a renewed and much fitter physique. This as to give the foot and rekindle the flame that the actor continues training for his X-MEN style action scenes. “Yeah. I became a fan because I’m obsessive and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like crazy fitness people. So that has simply been overlooked. But not. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no,” declared the actor.

Daniel Radcliffe