Many Harry Potter fans do not know about the first collaboration between Maggie Smith and a very young Daniel Radcliffe, which you can see for free on RTVE.

Nowadays, talking about Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) are big words in the franchise. Warner Bros. Fans think they know everything about The Wizard Who Lived, but there’s a curious story they may not know.

In 2001, Chris Columbus orchestrated one of the biggest box office hits of his time. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the embryo of a clearly historic franchise.

Actors of the caliber of Richard Harris, Alan Rickman, John Hurt o Maggie Smith They participated in that fantasy film, and that without forgetting the presence of John Williams as composer.

The seniority of these actors contrasted with that of the leading trio. Some very young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson y Rupert Grint They were playing Harry, Hermione and Ron for the first time.

What you may not know is that Daniel Radcliffe and Maggie Smith, two pillars in the Harry Potter saga, already knew each other before participating in The Philosopher’s Stone.

Discovering a very young Harry Potter

The casting of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter was not easy at all. But he had a great factor on his side: having already worked with Maggie Smith, an actress who played Professor Minerva McGonagall.

In fact, It was Maggie Smith herself who recommended Radcliffe for the role of Harry Pottersince I knew him well from a previous production.

It was in 1999 (two years before the first Harry Potter), in the production of the TV mini-series David Copperfield, premiered on the BBC.

”I first met Maggie Smith when I was nine years old. I worked with her before ‘Harry Potter’, a series called ‘David Copperfield’, a BBC adaptation… Maggie was the person who recommended me for ‘Potter’, so she’s the reason I ended up doing it.’ ‘.

Unlike his young companions, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe already had the experience of this mini-series, in which he played Copperfield as a child. For its part, Maggie Smith interpretó a Betsey Trotwood.

Daniel Radcliffe did really well in David Copperfield, and it was the differentiating factor for Maggie Smith to recommend him as the young wizard.

If you are curious to see this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel, you can watch this TV mini-series free on RTVEand also on Apple TV.

It’s not every day we see Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall) y Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) together in a production that is not magical. It is proof that great stories always have an origin.