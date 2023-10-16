The wealthy 35-year-old entrepreneur Daniel Noboa has won the presidential elections in Ecuador, becoming the youngest president in the country’s history. With almost complete counting, he obtained 52.3 percent of the votes, against 47.7 for Luisa González, the left-wing candidate who had won the first round.

Noboa is part of National Democratic Action, a centrist political group. He will govern for less than a year and a half: they were early elections, called after the dissolution of parliament by the former conservative president Guillermo Lasso, in an attempt to block impeachment proceedings against himself. In fact, Noboa will complete the term of Lasso’s mandate, and new elections will be held in May 2025 (where Noboa will be able to run again).

Noboa’s election came at the end of an electoral campaign marked above all by the murder of one of the candidates: the former journalist Fernando Villavicencio, shot dead at the end of a rally in Quito, the country’s capital. Investigations into his murder are still ongoing and about ten days ago six men arrested on charges of having played a role in his murder were found dead in prison, one of the most problematic and overcrowded in the country.

Ecuador is one of the most violent countries in Latin America and a nerve center for several drug trafficking gangs active in other countries: it is located between Colombia and Peru, the top two cocaine producers in the world.

Noboa has gained consensus largely thanks to his very tough approach to crime: he has proposed incarcerating the most violent prisoners on ships off the Pacific coast, and intensifying the military presence on the country’s borders and on the coast, two very important points active in cocaine trafficking. He also insisted a lot on youth employment and on the promise of attracting more and more foreign investors to Ecuador.

Noboa studied Economics and Public Administration in New York and at Harvard and is the son of Álvaro Noboa, a very rich entrepreneur and unsuccessful presidential candidate five times in Ecuador.

– Read also: Ecuador’s prisons are increasingly violent