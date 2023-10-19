During the night of this Wednesday, October 18, it was reported that the famous host of “Ventaneando”, Daniel Bisogno, is in intensive care due to septic shock.

The news was announced by the journalist María Luisa Valdes Doriawho reported via “X” that the driver of “Ventaneando” would have suffered septic shock.

Septic shock is a serious condition that occurs when an infection throughout the body leads to dangerously low blood pressure and can be caused by any type of bacteria. This frequently occurs in very old people and in young people; but it can also occur in people with a weakened immune system.

So far neither family nor close friends have provided information about the driver’s health.

However, it is worth remembering that, approximately half a year ago, he also experienced serious health complications that brought him to the brink of death, after experiencing a ruptured esophageal varices.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions