Daniel Bisogno finally broke the silence about his true state of health, after several media outlets claimed that the driver of “Ventaneando” was in very poor health, in intensive care due to septic shock.

Daniel has given something to talk about because for several days he has not appeared hosting the program headed by Pati Chapoy, nor in the staging of “Lagunilla mi barrio”, where he has been replaced by actor Pepe Magaña. Speculation about his health intensified last night, His name became a trend on Twitter because some media reported it was very delicate; His absence on the networks, where he is usually very active, ended a few minutes ago, as he shared a message in which he specifies why he has been absent from work.

Daniel Bisogno underwent surgery

Daniel Bisogno is in good health and will take vacation, as he reported this morning through some messages he shared on Twitter, where at the outset He regretted that many media outlets lied about his health.

“Let’s see, dear culeys. Everything has a limit and has been exceeded to a very dangerous point and is not being taken with the awareness of the consequences that could bring, several hitmen media have taken over from other hitmen media and taking for granted terrible things regarding my health. They are really so interested in my well-being because I call many of these vultures of gossip and misinformation who have been harassing me for years with things that could land them in jail. Very easily. If you like, we’ll move forward,” she reads.

Bisogno, who was hospitalized in June and was very delicate because his esophageal varices burst, clarified that as he explained then, he has continued to undergo periodic check-ups, so the doctors decided to remove the gallbladder. “The doctors decided that it was better to remove the gallbladder so that everything would be fine. And that was exactly what happened combined with the vacation I am going to take. I beg you not to invent any more nonsense, I love you culeyes, if you have any extra questions, you already know that in Ventaneando “he commented.

The controversial driver reiterated that in the interview Pati Chapoy gave him he mentioned the checkups he had to undergo. “The only interview I gave was to Pati Chapoy and There I made it totally clear that I would have to go for periodic tests to see that everything is fine.

