Despite ourselves, we have to report the news of the closure of a talented development studio: it’s about DANG!the small independent team author of the excellent Boomerang.

I study he made it known of not being able to find the funds to complete the development of a new project, thus remaining without liquidity to continue operating. This forced the team to close its doors, though the possibility that in the future the members of DANG! get back to collaborating.

At the moment, however, each of them will go their own way, thus marking the end of the study.

