Argentina is very ready for the reality show hosted by Carlucci

There’s less and less left until the first episode of the eighteenth edition of dancing with the Stars and the very first information relating to the reality show hosted by Milly Carlucci they are coming from social media. This year Wanda Nara will also perform on one of the most famous stages on TV. A stage that the Argentine already knows because last year she saw her as the protagonist in a special evening. The promise of returning as a competitor and then the surprise announcement posted a few days ago.

The Argentine showgirl then shared the photo on her Instagram profile, leaving ample space for fans’ comments. «Let me introduce you to my Dancing partner. Pasquale La Rocca: what a surprise and how much responsibility.” The reactions and compliments from his fans were immediate, including naturally from the dancer Pasquale: “Very happy to dance with you.”

October 4, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 11:02)

