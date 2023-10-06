If you’re over 30, chances are you’ve done a few dances on the Dance Dance Revolution mat. Now you can do it anywhere with this mini console.

The mini console fever has subsided, but one is released from time to time. From Japan we are surprised by the new Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini, Konami’s first mini console, dedicated to the legendary dance game that hooked several generations two decades ago.

Music or dance games are always among the best sellers, both in old and new technologies. Beat Saber is the best-selling virtual reality game by far. But the most mythical of all, the pioneer, was Dance Dance Revolution, an arcade game that appeared in bars and arcades in 1998:

YouTube

It is a game where you have to dance to the rhythm of the music, stepping on some tiles with arrows on a rug on the floor, in the correct order. It can be played alone, or as a couple, dancing in a coordinated manner or competing with each other.

It became world famous, being released for almost all consoles. It was sold with a rug that you had to place on the floor and dance on.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini

The first game in the saga turns 25, and to celebrate Konami and Zuiki have teamed up to launch a 1:5 size replica of the original machine, called Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

It is one of the largest mini consoles that exist, but at the same time small enough that you can place it on the table, and play both on the screen it includes and on the TV:

Zuiki

The mini console includes the first three games of the saga: Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Dance Revolution Second Mix, y Dance Dance Revolution Third Mix.

The only handicap is that, due to its small size, instead of pressing the buttons on a mat with your feet, you do it on a pad with your fingers:

Zuiki

The ideal would have been for it to include a rug to play with your feet like the original, although It is compatible with some of the dance mats that already exist.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini has a top panel that lights up to the rhythm of the music, like the original arcade, and different stickers so you can personalize the machine to your liking.

At the moment it has been put up for sale through crowdfunding on Kibidango, but it has not yet started, and the price is not indicated.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini is a mini dance console from Konami that is sure to take Japan by storm, because there they are very fond of this type of games. With luck, maybe we will see it marketed in the West.