For the coach, little importance is given to stretching, focusing too much on strength: “It is much more important to work on flexibility, agility, reflexes, coordination, reactivity, resistance”

Today, in high-level team sports, major clubs almost all have an expert trainer to avoid injuries. Perhaps “prevent” would be the more appropriate word. I’m not just talking about Italy, in football, basketball, rugby and volleyball. It is also like this in the USA, in the NFL, in the NBA, in the NHL, in the MLB. Despite the preparations, I notice that injuries are always on the increase.