Could Morty’s adolescence be the kryptonite that destroys this animated universe? Co-creator Dan Harmon opens up about how he envisions the series ending

Dan Harmon and the uncertain future of Rick and Morty

Morty, that eternal self-conscious teenager, blowing out the candles on his 15th birthday cake. But wait, there’s a twist! This is not just any birthday. According to Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty, this could be the day it all ends. Yes, the apocalypse of one of the biggest animated phenomena could be linked to Morty’s emotional maturity.

Since its discreet appearance on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty has gone from being a little geek secret to a true legend of animated television. But it wasn’t always so easy. Let’s remember that the wait for new episodes was endless, until Adult Swim decided to give us seven more seasons, a total of 70 episodes, putting an end to our fan anguish.

How has Rick and Morty impacted pop culture?

The influence of Rick and Morty in popular culture it is undeniable. From memes that have gone viral to merchandising products that sell like hotcakes, this series has penetrated deeply into the minds of fans and has transcended the typical barriers of a simple animated comedy for adults. Not to mention the philosophical and existential themes that it often addresses, which have generated fervent debates both on social networks and in pubs and cafes. It is not just a television series, it is a cultural phenomenon that seems to have no end.

Compared to other animated giants like The Simpson o South ParkRick and Morty has managed to create a universe so complex and attractive that it has captivated different generations in record time. Dan Harmon, with its unique and often disruptive narrative style, has managed to make each episode a box of surprises full of references to pop culture, science fiction and even metaphysics. And the most shocking thing is that, despite its often dark and acid humor, the show has managed to touch the emotional fibers of its audience, keeping fans glued to their seats, season after season.

The creative team and changes behind the scenes

With Justin Roiland out of the game and new members on the creative team, the behind-the-scenes drama seems to have calmed down. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, most of the episodes for the next two seasons have already been written. Scott Mardernow in charge, is giving the show the structure it so desperately needed.

And speaking of new episodes, boy do we have a season seven to enjoy. The titles and synopsis have already been revealed, and everything indicates that it will be a roller coaster of emotions. Between “How Poopy Got His Poop Back” and “Fear no Mort,” there seems to be no end in sight to the crazy and bizarre adventures.

The ending according to Harmon? Less epic than you imagine

Let’s go back to that fateful Morty’s 15th birthday. Harmon thinks that maybe that’s the day Morty wants to start being independent, thanks to a girlfriend who makes him want to grow up. The result? “Maybe Morty’s 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic,” says Harmon.

Do not be alarmed. Although Harmon has this apocalyptic outcome in mind, it is clear that the series has a while to go. And, the truth is, we are not ready to say goodbye to this iconic couple, no matter how they sound.

Season 7, closer than you think

Hey, this is not an optical illusion. The seventh season of Rick and Morty kicks off October 15 at 11 pm on Adult Swim. And with Harmon at the helm, anything can happen. Although we do not know if they will reach the promised 100 seasons, one thing is certain: there is still a lot of fabric to cut in this animated universe.