It was thought that the Japanese Grand Prix would finally resolve any doubts about Marc Marquez’s future, but since Thursday the eight-time world champion has made it clear that he would not announce this weekend whether he will honor his contract with Honda until his natural deadline or if he will get on the Gresini Racing Ducati in 2024.

Even after having achieved his first Sunday podium of the season, right at the home of the Tokyo brand, the driver from Cervera only said that he wanted to speed up his decision, because it is taking away his sleep a little. But he didn’t exaggerate too much, perhaps also because Honda has started to get busy, given that this weekend it changed its technical direction, entrusting Shin Sato with the previous role of Shinichi Kokubu.

However, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, the general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, seems to have given a more precise address to what could be the scenarios we will face in the coming weeks, underlining that he is flattered by the desire for Marc’s Rosso.

“Marc was one of the strongest riders in history, so the fact that he strongly wants to get on a Ducati can only be a pleasure. This is the most important comment I can make. He decided to leave a Honda to get on an unofficial Ducati , even more so he underlines the fact that he wants our bike and can only please us”, said Dall’Igna.

However, it could also be said that the great boss of the Borgo Panigale racing department threw the stone and hid his hand a bit, because when he was asked whether, based on his words, the thing should be taken for granted, he continued: “This is what I heard, then clearly there is no official information yet. I believe that there are many things to do, that there is a complicated contract to break, in the event that he clearly wants to break it. I it seems that the statements he made are still these and from our point of view it is pleasing.”

The Venetian manager also knows that a “heavy” name like Marquez’s could block some cogs in a mechanism that seems perfect at the moment, but he also believes that Ducati would be ready for this challenge.

“The arrival is all to be defined and evaluated, because there isn’t an official announcement yet. I only commented on the statements that Marc made about our bike. This year we are still focused on the championship, which has many things to say. Then Marc is certainly a cumbersome rider for many reasons and there is a concern that he could break some balance. This will eventually be part of the game and it will be up to us to manage it.”

