After a defeat like yesterday’s, it was absolutely not easy, but Pecco Bagnaia raised his head again in the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, coming from behind to achieve his sixth success of the season after starting from the 13th place on the starting grid .

All this just 24 hours after the world had turned upside down for the Ducati rider, because Jorge Martin’s fourth consecutive success in a Sprint, in conjunction with his disappointing eighth place, had seen him overtaken in the world championship standings for the first once this season: the 66-point advantage he had accumulated up until the Barcelona Sprint had become a deficit of 7 points over the Madrilenian.

Precisely on the day of the rebirth of the reigning world champion, a sensational mistake occurred for the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer, who crashed halfway through the race when he was on a solitary breakaway towards victory. It’s true that it was only his first zero since Austin, but it probably came at the worst time for the title race, because now he finds himself back at -18.

Immediately after the race, the general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, and was especially keen to underline the great feat achieved today by his top rider.

“Pecco truly reacted like a champion and it wasn’t easy after yesterday’s defeat. He truly had a splendid, intelligent race. More than that, it’s difficult to add anything else”, said the engineer from Veneto.

When he was then asked if there was also some technical measure behind this turning point, he added: “The rear tire certainly made an important difference (today we raced with the medium versus the soft yesterday), but also from the point of view of From the point of view of the set-up of the bike and the electronics we have made some evolutions. But certainly the biggest patch was made by Pecco, who created a masterpiece.”

There are still 185 points up for grabs from here to Valencia, so the 18 that separate Bagnaia and Martin today are really nothing. Which Dall’Igna also seems to share: “For us it will be a fratricidal war, but it will be nice to see them fight until the end”, he concluded.

