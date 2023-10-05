Let’s explain to you what is DALL-E 3, the new version of DALL-E that improves the drawing capabilities of this artificial intelligence. It is one of the first AIs that started the revolution of generating images from scratch, and continues to evolve to stay close to Stable Diffusion and MidJourney.

In this article we are going to explain to you what exactly this artificial intelligence is and what differences it has compared to its previous version. Then, we will briefly explain how it works and mention some of the things you can do with it.

What is DALL-E 3

DALL-E is an artificial intelligence system created by OpenAI, which is the same company behind other AI systems like ChatGPT. In this case, it is an AI that generates images from textso you write what you want to see using a prompt or textual command, and it will generate it out of thin air.

This artificial intelligence is based on language models such as GPT. Thanks to this, this system is capable of understand what you ask with natural languagesince it has been trained to understand the way we usually speak and how we express ourselves to request or ask something.

Afterwards, DALL-E has also been trained with a huge library of photographs, images and artworks. This way, when you ask for something is able to know what you mean and generating an image from scratch. Even if you ask him to draw a celebrity, he will know who you are referring to and will know how to add the person’s features to the image.

This system also allows combine styles, attributes and concepts, so that everything you imagine will be able to be put into an image. Here, as in all generative AI, the more precision you have describing what you want in the prompt, the closer the result will be to what you want.

DALL-E has been around since 2021, and its second version was presented in 2022. DALL-E 3 is the new evolutionary leap which has been presented in 2023, and which has several improvements compared to previous versions.

Finally, you should know that DALL-E 3 is available for paying OpenAI users, but you can also use it for free via Bing Chat.

DALL-E 3 improvements

The main improvement of DALL-E 3 over its predecessor is that has greater precision to fit the description of what you have asked for when generating the image. Come on, it won’t be so far from what you ask for in your prompt, since it better understands your textual description.

In addition to this, it has also improved its ability to adhere to complex prompt descriptions, without the need for prompts to have to resort to prompt engineering to know how to express what they want to obtain.

In addition to this, DALL-E 3 also improves the capture of relationships between objects, and above all, improvement in showing human details photorealistic, such as hands and reflections. You already know that until recently one of the weak points of image-generating AIs were their hands and fingers, well this is something that has been improved.

If we use the same instructions with DALL-E 2 and DALL-E 3, in the new version we will have sharper and more precise imageswith more realism, with textures, lighting and generating better backgrounds. Text generation is also improved and its integration into images.

How DALL-E 3 works

DALL-E 3 has been built on top of ChatGPT. This means that uses the abilities to recognize what you write of OpenAI textual AI. This allows him to understand much better what you are asking of him.

The way it works is the following. First you you have to explain to him what you want him to draw. You will do it through a prompt, a textual command in which you have to say what you want to see, and you can also describe it by adding that you want it to do it with a certain style or in a certain way.

When writing this command, you can mention names of people you want to add, or styles of specific painters or animation companies. You can also refer to the colors, the lighting, whatever you need. You can use a short and simple command or a long and complex one.

When you write your Prompt, artificial intelligence will analyze the text you have written, its structure, and it will recognize exactly what you are asking of it. It will also distinguish the traits, characteristics or styles that you have included in this command.

Then, DALL-E 3 will translate what you’ve asked it to create image information from the prompt. And when it does, then it will use a decoder to generate the image from the text you have written. Doing so will include all the details you included in your request.

Every time you ask him to draw something the result changes, since it processes it again from scratch. This means that if you are not satisfied with the result, you can use exactly the same command again, and different images will be generated.

What you can do with DALL-E 3

And finally, we are going to describe some of the things you can do with this artificial intelligence. The important thing is that you know that you can create any type of image from scratch, whatever it is, and the rest of the possibilities are born from there.

For example, you can create works of art, you can make what are generated be paintings or drawings that use characteristics of other famous painters. You can also generate 3D sculptures.

DALL-E 3 can also be used for product design, as well as interior and exterior drawing. Come on, you can draw a specific type of product and tell it to apply certain changes, as well as buildings on the outside or rooms on the inside.

It can also be used in the educational field. When you want to give an example of something like images of abstract concepts, or you want to reproduce historical events, you will be able to ask this AI to do it for you.

And finally, it can also be used for marketing or logo creation. Here, you should keep in mind that DALL-E 3 is now capable of adding words and texts to images, which opens up a whole range of possibilities.

There are also some things you can’t do, such as generating images of sexual content or violence. In addition, some celebrity names have also been censored, such as some politicians, so that images with their faces cannot be generated.

