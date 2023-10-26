“Against chronic inflammation due to toxic agents introduced through breathing or food, but also induced by endogenous stress, we have identified a molecule, a monoterpene, capable of making cellular senescence due to inflammation reversible. Initially identified in a rare plant from the virgin forest of Vietnam, it has also been found in orange peel. Today, therefore, we have the possibility of obtaining this molecule with the cold pressure method, with no negative impact on the environment.” Patrizia D’Alessio, CEO of Aisla Therapeutics, said this in her speech at Welfair, the new format of Fiera Roma which brought together, for 3 days, all the players in the world of health