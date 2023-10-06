There is a good chance that you have never heard of the Daihatsu Copen. If you have already done that, then you know that the tiny Kei car with its 999 cc engine and rear-wheel drive is a lot of fun. At one time it was even sold in Belgium. But it never became a sales success. With this Vision Copen, Daihatsu may once again be showing international aspirations.

Dreaming is allowed

If the current Copen is mainly a car that was specifically developed for the Japanese market (with the tax benefit of a Kei car), then this Vision Copen is a serious step up. With its length of 3.83 meters and wheelbase of 2.42 meters, it is even growing towards the Mazda MX-5! Although this Vision Copen is still about 8 centimeters shorter. The design is a clear evolution of the current model with playful, round looks. Because life doesn’t always have to be so serious.

Daihatsu is currently rather sparse with details, but talks about rear-wheel drive and a 1.3-liter four-cylinder in the front. That is also reminiscent of the MX-5 in a way. Although images of the interior may show a striking sore point. No manual gearbox in this Vision Copen, but a pull lever that may – like the current model – be connected to a CVT automatic transmission. Shudder and tremble, purist!

It is not immediately clear what Daihatsu’s plans are for this Vision Copen. There is a chance that it will serve as a preview for a new generation that will leave the Kei-car segment. Which could also make it interesting on the international market. Oh well, one can dream.