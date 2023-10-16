Director Rian Johnson is preparing the third installment of his successful franchise and explains where the movie Daggers in the Back 3 is at.

Although fans have had to wait a little longer than expected, the good news is that Backstabs 3 is on the way. Franchise director Rian Johnson has confirmed to TW that the third installment is currently in development now that the writers’ strike has come to an end.

“It is improving. Obviously I couldn’t work during the strike, and now that it’s over, I’m going full force, and so it’s moving forward. I have the premise, I have the setting, I have the movie in my head. It’s just a matter of writing the damn thing.”

The saga will return to the USA.

Details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps so far, but Rian Johnson had previously expressed his desire to set it somewhere in the United States, after taking Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Daniel Craig, to Greece in Glass Onion.

“I want it to be in the United States. There are a lot of things that are tempting to go to Paris or the Alps, but I think it’s really important that they be American films. Even with Glass Onion, it’s set abroad, but it’s a group of Americans stuck together on an island, so bringing it back somewhere a little closer to home I think could be a good thing for the next one.”

Daggers in the Back 3 represents the second of Rian Johnson’s two films under his deal with Netflix. The streaming platform acquired the rights to the franchise at the height of the pandemic, in a deal that has become extremely lucrative.

Johnson explained his deal with Netflix last year, saying: “It’s interesting. We structured the Netflix deal so that if he wanted to do something else next, he could do it. And I think everyone assumed I would have a couple more random ideas and unrelated projects that I’ve been kicking around. But honestly, in the last few months, the most exciting creative thing for me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I’ll jump right into it. Not out of contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that’s the shiny object I’m pointing my nose at right now. It is the idea of ​​​​discovering how it can be completely different from both this one and the first one.”

Rian Johnson (cordonpress)

Until Backstabs 3 arrives, mystery movie lovers can enjoy the first two films on Netflix. Although this could vary depending on the country you are in.