According to a recent report, the developer of what is possibly the disappointment of the year, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Daedalic Entertainment, has claimed that the apology was created by the AI-powered text generator, ChatGPT. This report also claims that the developers were not aware of this apology being written and that it was a decision by their publisher, Nacon. On top of that, Daedelic Entertainment employees also went into detail about what had gone wrong with the game and its development.

Anonymous Daedalic Entertainment employees were interviewed by German gaming outlet GameTwo, with some discussing the relationship between the developers and their publisher, Nacon. One of the topics that came up in the interview was the apology regarding Gollum’s problematic release that was posted on the game’s official Twitter account. According to Daedalic, this apology was written using the ChatGPT software, which the developer had no knowledge of was written or its content before publication, claiming that everything was handled by the publisher Nacon.

Back in May of this year, the titular game had launched to a fairly overwhelming negative response, evident with how The Lord of the Rings: Gollum became one of the lowest-rated games of 2023. Several critics and Fans have cited the game’s technical issues as the biggest factors in this negative reception, compounded by gameplay that many found derivative and uninteresting. The graphics weren’t a big selling point either, although its plot was something that could be salvaged.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with a Switch version arriving at a later date. You can read our review at this link.