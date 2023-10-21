Gonzo and Juanra Bonet are the guests on Password and they surely have great moments in store for us. The two journalists have to help our contestants win the final prize of 10,000 euros. Will they get it?

When it was time to introduce the contestants, the one accompanying Gonzo caught our attention because of his hairstyle. He has a mohawk like Dabiz Muñoz!

His name is Aitor and he comes from Madrid, specifically from Puente de Vallecas. He is a cook at a public school, and his specialty is… croquettes! “How wonderful, I love it,” says Cristina Pedroche. He is the perfect Dabiz clone of him!

But there is even more, because Juanra Bonet introduces Ignacio, a man she has just met on the set of Password, but the incredible thing about it all is that they have seen each other’s faces thousands of times. They take their children to the same park!

It turns out that they are neighbors and spend time with their children in the same park. If the world is a small world, from now on will they comment on Password programs every afternoon? Relive this great moment in the video above!