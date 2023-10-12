In collaboration with Gilead





“Gilead is a company that has innovation and research in its DNA. To confirm our commitment in this sense, we intend to launch ten new drugs by 2030, particularly in the fields of oncohematology and infectious diseases. Furthermore, in Italy we have more than 130 clinical trials activated in recent years, involving 112 hospitals and over 85 thousand patients”. This was said by Frederico da Silva, Vice President and General manager of Gilead Sciences Italia, today in Milan, on the sidelines of the award ceremony for the 62 winning projects of the 12th edition of the Gilead Calls, dedicated to Italian public and private research and treatment institutions and to Italian patient associations operating in the area of ​​infectious diseases, oncological and oncohematological pathologies.

“Gilead has scientific and clinical research at heart – explains da Silva -. A concrete example of our commitment to improving the lives of patients suffering from serious infectious diseases such as HIV – which, from a fatal disease, has become a chronic disease – is the new drug that we launched this week. It is the first treatment in the world that can be done every 6 months for adult patients with multi-resistant HIV who have no other therapeutic options. We have made steps forward – he adds – also with regards to Delta hepatitis, one of the most aggressive forms of viral hepatitis, and oncohematology, bringing the revolution of Car-T cell therapies to Italian patients”.

“We are therefore proud – concludes de Silvia – to have contributed to transforming the lives of many patients who suffer from onco-haematological pathologies and infectious diseases, aware however that, to overcome this challenge, we cannot be alone: ​​there is in fact a need for public-public collaboration private and therefore the involvement of institutions, patient associations and other stakeholders is necessary to advance both individual and collective and public health”.