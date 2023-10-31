António Félix Da Costa will not be competing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with team Jota for the 2024 season.

The news was given by the Portuguese Porsche Motorsport driver himself, who therefore leaves the English team more at the behest of the brand with which he takes part in the FIA ​​Formula E.

Da Costa won the LMP2 Class title in the Oreca #38 shared with Roberto González and Will Stevens last year, before moving up to the top category this year when the Porsche 963 LMDh arrived.

In 2024, Jota is preparing to hire Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica and Jenson Button, immediately indicated as potential drivers for the second car from Weissach that the team led by Sam Hignett will field on the grid.

It therefore remains to be understood how and if Porsche will support Jota with one of its official drivers for the other 963, on which clearly the place occupied by an expert like Da Costa will now have to be filled with a name suited to the category.

Photo by: Porsche

#38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Antonio Felix da Costa, Yifei Ye, Will Stevens

“Unfortunately, with great sadness, I have to announce that in 2024 I will not be at the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. I remember in 2018 when I did my first 24h of Daytona with Jota, the team I still race with today. It was a wonderful adventure , sharing the wheel with great companions and taking part in projects started from scratch, such as BMW’s in the GT”, explains Da Costa.

“Then arriving at the prototypes and winning the LMP2, arriving in the Hypercar Class with Jota was wonderful, working with great people, sponsors, team and colleagues created what is now one of my greatest passions. I thank the Jota team for what they it did for my career and also life, but above all for what we experienced on the track. It’s not goodbye, but goodbye.”