As the world becomes digitalized and technology becomes more important in our lives, cybersecurity becomes more essential for everyone.

In fact, users and professionals spend more effort and resources every day trying to stay safe from the continuous threats that arise on the Internet. In some cases, we even talk about attacks capable of generating truly million-dollar losses.

In this article we are going to review the worst, those that have affected the most, one could even say globally. In many cases, furthermore, both the final objectives and the place of origin are not entirely clear, creating many mysteries around them. These have been the worst computer attacks in recorded history.

WannaCry, one of the worst computer attacks in history

Talking about the worst computer attacks in history is undoubtedly talking about the infamous WannaCry. This severe blow to global cybersecurity took place in 2017, and was followed for a long time by the most important international media.

WannaCry was born as a result of a vulnerability in the Windows SMB protocol. From that moment on, it infected hospitals, companies and government services, and encrypted all types of files. To recover them, a large amount of bitcoins was required as payment. In Spain, large companies like Iberdrola or Gas Natural suffered it in their own flesh.

Ataque a Sony Pictures

Some of the worst computer attacks in history have targeted a specific company, or at least a part of them. That’s what happened in 2014 when Sony Pictures suffered a cyberattack carried out by the group known as Guardians of Peace (GOP).

Due to the same, Various private information about the company was revealed, but also sensitive data about its workers and subscribers.. The final price of the coup was the 100 million dollars that the criminals demanded from the Japanese giant in exchange for recovering their security.

Stuxnet

Many times it is not clear who is involved in a cyber attack, but it is suspected that their intention has political or geopolitical purposes. This is what happened with one of the first “worms” to hit hard one of the sensitive points of a country. In this case, Iran.

In this case, the intention was clear: sabotage the Iranian nuclear program, attacking its systems used to enrich uranium. Although it was never confirmed, as usually happens in these cases, many pointed out that the United States or Israel could be behind its authorship.

NotPetya

We now talk about what is considered the first major ‘ransomware’ cyber attack in historyback in 2016, but it soon proved to be a destroyer of all types of files.

It also spread globally, hitting many countries like Ukraine and causing multimillion-dollar losses to many companies.

Equifax

It is clear that one of the main vulnerability problems generated by computer attacks is information theft. One of the most terrifying cases in this sense was the one involving the credit reporting company Equinax, in 2017.

According to the information that was released at the time of the crime, It is estimated that the personal data of 143 million people were leaked. Among them are addresses, social security numbers and also credit card numbers.

These have been some of the most famous computer attacks in memory, but they have not been the only ones, nor unfortunately will they be, seeing the latest cases. All of them They clearly demonstrate the enormous economic and social impact that this type of criminal operations have today.

On the other side of the scale, of course, are the increasing efforts and learning to protect the sensitive data of many companies and their customers. As much as it sometimes gives the impression that the “bad guys” are always one step ahead in everything.