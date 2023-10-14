A new case of using the voice of a deceased actor, which was replicated via Artificial Intelligence, has been made known thanks to a report from Bloomberg. According to what they say, CD Projekt used this tool to replicate in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the voice of the actor who played the character Viktor Vektor, in the Polish localization of the base game during 2020.

This is the Polish actor Miłogost Reczek, who in addition to this role in the now successful CD Projekt game, had a long career dubbing both video games and films in roles such as the Speaker of Destiny 2, Carl Manfred of Detroit: Become Human and Vesemir of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Artist who unfortunately died in December 2021 at the age of 60 and who was reborn again through this Artificial Intelligence, which replicated his voice.

You can read: Cyberpunk 2077 players traumatized by Alien Isolation-style mission: “it kept me on the edge of my seat and paranoid”

CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed said they considered hiring a new actor to voice Reczek’s work in the base game, but they didn’t like “that approach,” adding: “This way we were able to maintain his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor.” Use of the actor’s voice in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the studio claims was made with the permission of Rezeck’s family, whom Szwed describes as ” very cooperative” with the decision. A job that was done with the artificial intelligence voice cloning software called Respeecher, in which CD Projekt surely hired a voice actor to record the new lines and modify them to match the performance original by Rezeck.

Miłogost Reczek

And even though everything was done with the family’s permission and that the Cyberpunk 2077 developer studio claims it did to preserve Reczek’s original performance, the news is sure to cause some controversy, as it comes amid concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in the dubbing industry. It should be remembered that SAG-AFTRA, the union that houses several professionals related to acting and presentation, including video game voice actors, achieved a 98.2% vote in favor to authorize a strike in case their negotiations with several studies fail.



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord