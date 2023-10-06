A new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. We detail all its news and changes.

Night City never rests. A new update for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is now available, just a few hours after the latest news confirmed by CD Projekt. It is, without a doubt, the best time to enjoy this IP.

These have been exciting weeks for Cyberpunk 2077. Finally, after almost three years, it is the game we were all waiting for in December 2020, which is when it was first released.

From September 21 it is available the 2.0 update, which incorporates tons of playable new features and corrections to the RPG. In fact, it almost seems like a new game.

And what to say about Phantom Libertyits expansion available for 29.99 euros in digital stores (from September 26). Adds a new district, missions, characters like Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) and many other new features.

If you are a regular Cyberpunk 2077 player, you now have a new patch available to download on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Remember that PS4 and Xbox One versions are no longer updated.

Patch Notes 2.01. for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty Specifics

Crazy to bother – When talking to Paco, repeating the blue dialogue option from the past body will no longer block progress. We Are Total Sinister – Fixed an issue where it was possible to get multiple Relic points causing the first encounter with Songbird to occur more than once. Arsonists – Fixed an issue that could cause V to get stuck in the wall or ceiling after finishing off Kurt Hansen.

Road and blanket

Fixed an issue that could cause all traffic to disappear after completing the mission. Fixed an issue that could cause multiple interruptions in mission flow when activating Garage Combat in certain scenarios. Happy Heart – Fixed an issue that caused the door to Bill’s Hot Dog Stand to be closed.

The limit

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from scanning the neural network system. Several fixes have been implemented for bunker devices. Searching for a Moon – Fixed an issue that caused the doors leading to the shuttle to not be open.

Privileged

Fixed an issue that could cause V to remain connected to the sniper nest, blocking mission progress, after repeatedly switching cameras at the end of the sequence. Reed will now wear his formal attire during the dialogue with Songbird. Fixed an issue that caused some phone calls required to continue the main story to start late. Various fixes have been implemented for animations, lighting, cutscenes, visual effects and more. Performance improvements have been implemented for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

Missions and open world

In the Heat of Love in a Bar – The warp effect caused by talking to Johnny and selecting a specific dialogue option at the end of the mission will no longer persist on the screen. There’s No Beach Here – Fixed an issue that could cause the mission to get stuck on the “Defeat Nash and His Men” objective if the game was saved during combat before Update 2.0.

Order: latest news

Fixed an issue that caused Ted Fox’s car to not appear. Fixed an issue that caused the assignment to not activate when approaching the mission area. Task: Farewell party-An issue has been fixed that caused it to not be possible to get into the car with Flavio because he appeared under the floor. Task: What the Lord gives you, the Lord takes away – Fixed an issue that caused the Militech SUV to appear under the ground.

The worker’s waltz

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from progressing through multiple missions if they left the mission unfinished, due to blocking evidence scanning. Fixed an issue that caused the Bartmoss Collective website to not be visible in some cases. I’ll Dance on Your Grave – Fixed an issue that caused the healing and radio icons to disappear from the HUD after the car chase with Takemura. Space Dream – Fixed an issue that caused the mission to not activate if the location was reached before Update 2.0.

The hit

Fixed an issue that resulted in Jackie not being present in front of the Afterlife. Fixed an issue where riding the elevator to the 42nd floor at low FPS would cause V to fall through the floor and die. In the Arms of the Fever – Fixed an issue that could cause the police system to no longer take V’s crimes into account upon completing the mission. The Croaker – Fixed an issue that caused the player to stop moved to the driver’s seat from the passenger seat, Jackie returned to the Chinese noodle stand and refused to go to the quack. Fixed an issue that could cause NCPD scanner shenanigans to remain incomplete even after looting the required containers. Fixed an issue that resulted in some iconic weapons not appearing on the stash wall in V’s apartment. Reduced the attribute level required to access the area where the Thermal Katana can be obtained.

Gameplay

It is now possible to use Arm Cyberware when switching weapons. Fixed an issue that could cause V to become invulnerable to all types of damage. No longer will you see any wrecked, wheelless NCPD patrol cars patrolling the streets of Night City. Fixed an issue that resulted in some outdated inventory and stash mods not being exchanged correctly for a new weapon mod. Fixed an issue that could cause weapons obtained before Update 2.0 to have a level that was too high compared to the player’s level. Several obsolete build specifications have been removed. Disassembling a Budget Arms Slaught-o-matic now grants you 1 crafting component.

PC specifics

Fixed an issue that could cause the interface to display controller interactions when playing with keyboard and mouse. Players who are unable to earn achievements due to an issue that prevented Phantom Liberty achievements from unlocking on PC before a back-end fix was implemented on launch day will retroactively unlock them on GOG and Steam after uploading a saved game of that game. The solution for the Epic Games Store is still being investigated. Fixed an issue that could cause a pop-up message to appear in the game menu stating “Phantom Liberty has been downloaded” after installing the 2.0 update but not the expansion on GOG. Return to the main menu to access new content. Improved image quality of DLSS Ray Reconstruction in the Ultra Performance setting.

Console specific

Fixed an issue that caused save games on PlayStation to be corrupted by increasing the maximum save size limit. Notice: This will not fix corrupted save files before the update. Fixed an issue where launching the game without an internet connection would prompt the player to log back into My GOG Rewards.

Others

Various crashes have been fixed on PC and consoles. Adjusted the radio volume in vehicles so that it doesn’t seem too quiet compared to other sounds in the game. If you have lowered the volume of other sounds to hear the radio better, you may want to readjust the volumes before continuing to play. Added sounds for the Basilisk that did not appear. Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get an infinite score in Trauma Drama by repeatedly shooting enemies falling from a helicopter. The Growl FM and Dark Star web pages will now be visible when playing without Phantom Liberty. Fixed an issue where disconnecting from the internet would not display an error message in the My Rewards and Cross-Platform Progress tabs. The song History by Gazelle Twin and Trash Generation will now be disabled when the “Disable copyrighted music” option is enabled. Fixed an issue where hair would not cast a shadow with ray tracing enabled. Players who pre-ordered the Phantom Liberty but did not get the Quadra Sport R-7 “Justiciero” will now receive it.

REDmod

Fixed an issue where tweak mods were not compiling in REDmod. Added support for Phantom Liberty to REDmod.

These are all the news, fixes and changes of patch 2.01, which you can now download in Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion. It is only valid for the PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions of the game.

Are you playing Cyberpunk 2077 or its Phantom Liberty expansion? Remember that a live-action project for the saga is already underway, as well as a sequel (Project Orion), after the enormous commercial success of the title and its DLC.