Fresh off the release of Update 2.0 by Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt RED ha announced that the action-RPG title has exceeded 25 million copies sold for the base game. Its latest sales milestone was September 2022, when it sold over 20 million copies. Furthermore, it also confirmed the excellent sales figures of Phantom Liberty. After launching on September 26, the expansion has sold three million copies in the first week on consoles and PC.

Overall, these are solid numbers for its first week of the expansionalthough it remains to be seen whether it will manage to surpass the beyond 13.7 million copies of the base game sold in the first month. The DLC presents a new story and a new district, Dogtown, with V involved in a conspiracy to save NUSA President Rosalind Myers. Along with new missions, concerts and weapons, it also features new activities as areas of increased criminal activity, mysterious signals and more. When Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020, it sold over 13 million copies despite widespread controversy over its performance on previous generation consolesthe promise not maintained and many other problems. It has received numerous updates over the years, with the release of the Edgerunners anime last year providing it a significant increase to the number of daily active players on PC. Recall that CD Projekt is developing a sequel, code-named Project Orion, on Unreal Engine 5. A release window has not been confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/s e PC. Continue to follow us for more information.

