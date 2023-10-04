Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty update has been received quite successfully by players and the media, to the point that for many it feels like the definitive version of the game, which had a horrible launch. But now, it seems that horror is being felt in an unusually terrifying mission, one that is taking so many unsuspecting players by surprise.

This stage is called “Somewhat Damaged” and according to Gamesradar, it even temporarily transforms Cyberpunk 2077 into a horror survival game, reminiscent of the title Alien Isolation. In this mission, you must navigate an abandoned base and evade a terrifying spider robot with no weapons to defend yourself, which for many players has become an unpleasant experience.

And since CD Projekt Red hasn’t done any marketing about the mission, nor alerted players to its terrifying nature, it leaves them completely unprepared for this experience. According to fans in a Reddit post titled “I didn’t realize I downloaded a damn horror game,” this stage has terrified them so much that they have had physical reactions, as one player says: “CDPR directly said: “We’ll be doing Alien Isolation 2 ourselves, I’ve rarely had my butt tighter than during this mission.”

Something that is shared by another player, who comments: “It shook me, kept me on the edge of my seat and paranoid as hell. Only Alien Isolation made me so afraid, so good job Cyberpunk. I also realized how paralyzing which was not being able to use my Sandevistan to escape this thing. The terror was real.”

So now you know, if you are playing Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077, you should prepare to live a pretty terrifying experience, as these fans have commented.

