Cosmetics and a special weapon as a gift just by performing a few simple actions.

Cyberpunk 2077 offers gifts for Twitch users

Join the conversation

Cyberpunk 2077 is celebrating the release of Phantom Liberty since last September, being about to end a campaign in which Players can get exclusive clothing items to give a special touch to your character. To get these gifts, just participate in the Drops campaign, having to link a GOG.com account with another Twitch account and then watch any channel related to Cyberpunk 2077 that has Drops enabled.

The game enabled a specific Twitch Drops web page, offering up to four gifts, although today it is only possible to get two:

NN infiltration jacket. USA (until October 21): Watch at least 1 hour of select Cyberpunk 2077 content while this Twitch Drop.NN infiltration helmet. USA (until October 21): Watch at least 1 hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content on one of the channels selected for the Custom Drop.

Cyberpunk 2077 also gives a special weapon for its expansion

While a new Cyberpunk 2077 NPC is making players fall in love with it, in addition to the cosmetics, You can also get the Yasha Precision Rifle through October 21 showing support for select Twitch partners and affiliates playing Cyberpunk 2077 by gifting their channel with two Twitch subscriptions of any tier.

In recent days Cyberpunk 2077 has been among the headlines for having successfully launched its version 2.0 full of new features along with its paid expansion Phantom Liberty, the only one that will have the game that has sold more than 25 million copies to dateenough to give way to the start of development of its sequel and a live-action adaptation with the producers of True Detective or Mr. Robot.

Join the conversation