CD PROJEKT RED announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the global media company Anonymous Content to develop a project live-action set in the world of the video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Anonymous Content is an independent global media company known for producing Emmy-winning series such as True Detective e Mr. Robotas well as Oscar-winning films such as The Revenant e Spotlight. As part of the collaboration, CD PROJEKT RED will work directly with the head of television at Anonymous Content Studios Garret Kemblewith the director of development Ryan Schwartz and with the creative director David Levinean industry veteran who previously served as EVP and Co-Head of Drama for over 10 years HBOwhere he oversaw the production of series such as True Detective, Westworld e True Blood. You also participated in the production of the first seasons of Game of Thrones.

The series currently produced by AC Studios include Saint X, directed by Dee Rees, Shantaram with Charlie Hunnam, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, as well as the second season of Random Acts of Flyness. Upcoming series include the fourth season of True Detective starring Jodie Foster, Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits, Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, and Savant, starring Jessica Chastain.

The new project is in an early stage of development and the search for one is currently underway screenwriter to tell an original story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz and Bard Dorros will produce for Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will be the studio for the project. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. Further information will be made available as the collaboration between Anonymous Content and CD PROJEKT RED progresses.

CD PROJEKT RED has already been successful in adapting the world of its best-selling video games to new media, such as anime series of Netflix’s critically acclaimed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, created in collaboration with Studio Trigger, which won several major awards, including Anime of the Year from IGN and Crunchyroll. In 2023, CD PROJEKT RED released the novel Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE written by the best-selling science fiction author Rafal Kosikwhile the new board game Gangs of Night City is currently in production at board game publisher CMON.

Learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 and its recent spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty (here is our review), played by the actors respectively Keanu Reeves e Idris Elbaare available on the game’s official website and on Facebook e X.