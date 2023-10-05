Who was going to tell us a few months ago, when we considered that ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was a spectacular corpse from which CD Projekt RED was not going to be able to raise its head. Luckily, the franchise seems to be on the mend.: a series of patches made it playable, the anime adaptation for Netflix left us with a lot of taste in our mouths, and recently, the notable expansion ‘Phantom Liberty’ put on the table all the cards that the game should have shown when it was released.

Now, the company announces that it has a live-action project underway (they do not clarify whether it will be a series or a movie) set in the game world. This is a project in an early stage of development and will tell a completely new story. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the creative team that gave birth to the video game.

To carry it out, the studio has partnered with Anonymous Content, a company that has in its portfolio productions as notable as ‘Mr. Robot’ or ‘True Detective’. David Levine, creative director of the production company, is working closely with CD Projekt Red and his resume includes a decade on board HBO, where he supervised projects such as the aforementioned ‘True Detective’, ‘Westworld’, ‘True Blood’ and the first seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’.

It remains to be seen whether actors like Keanu Reeves or Idris Elba, who have very notably participated in different games in the franchise lending their voice and physique, will be seen in this production, which promises to be ambitious and which, possibly, will finish cleaning up the image of the game. project. Of course, being in such an early phase we can sit and wait for new news.

Header: CD Projekt Red

