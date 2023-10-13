The accelerated rise of artificial intelligence caused concern and debate in multiple social spheres. Naturally, it was a matter of time before, despite the criticism and fears of detractors, companies in the video game industry began to use this technology. Now, CD Projekt RED confessed that it used AI in Cyberpunk 2077.

A few weeks ago, Phantom Liberty debuted, the first and only expansion of the open-world RPG. This additional content introduces a new plot thread, so new dialogue was required to be recorded. Unfortunately, Miłogost Reczek, one of the original actors, lost his life before participating in the DLC.

In statements to Bloomberg, Mikołaj Szwed, localization director at CD Projekt RED, confessed that at some point they thought about replacing the actor with a new person; That meant re-recording the dialogue from the base game and the new ones from the expansion.

Related video: Cyberpunk 2077 repaired its reputation… thanks to an anime?

CD Projekt RED used artificial intelligence in Cyberpunk 2077

However, the CDPR worker explained that the studio did not like that approach because Miłogost Reczek “was one of the best Polish voice talents” and his acting work in the popular role-playing video game was “stellar.” We must remember that the actor gave life to Dr. Viktor Vektor.

Instead of replacing the original actor with a new one, CD Projekt RED opted to hire someone else to record the character’s new dialogue in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. Next, the developers used Respeecher, a voice cloning software , to create an algorithm and make the new dialogues sound as if Miłogost Reczek, who passed away in 2021, had recorded them.

“This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” said Mikołaj Szwed.

Fans were able to hear Viktor Vektor’s original voice again thanks to AI

Of course, the use of artificial intelligence generates controversy. For some time now, the possibility of starting to use this technology and other similar tools to recreate the work of actors who, unfortunately, lost their lives, has been considered.

In this case, CD Projekt RED highlighted in its statements that Miłogost Reczek’s family gave authorization so that they could recreate the voice in the video game. Mikołaj Szwed added that the late actor’s children “were very supportive” during this process.

But tell us, do you think these types of practices will become more and more common? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is now available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Fuente