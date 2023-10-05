It’s no secret that video game development is increasingly complex and, consequently, expensive. Although this has been a reality for many years, it is still surprising when the multimillion-dollar budgets of high-profile productions are revealed.

Cyberpunk 2077, the controversial open-world RPG, was an extremely ambitious project. In 2021, CD Projekt RED announced that the overall budget was zł1.2 billion PLN, that is, approximately $316 million. While that figure most likely includes marketing costs, it’s still impressive.

Cyberpunk 2077 total budget

Although to a lesser extent, the first Phantom Liberty expansion, which is now available, also cost millions and required the participation of many developers.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cost almost $85 million

In the latest investor presentation that took place this week, CD Projekt RED spoke about various topics related to the company and the performance of its video games. At one point, he talked about the production costs of the downloadable content that made its way into the RPG.

Specifically, the Polish studio confirmed that Phantom Liberty, the first and last expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, had a development cost of approximately $62.8 million, while its marketing budget amounted to $21.7 million. This gives a total of around $84.6 million.

Related video: Despite the bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 was a total success

Although that figure is far from the high budgets that AAA video games boast, it is impressive if we consider that it is only an expansion. In the presentation, CD Projekt RED highlighted that these are preliminary data and that they have yet to rule on expenses for the last quarter.

According to information, more than 3,600 people participated in the production in some way. For context, Cyberpunk 2077’s base game required the work of 5,200 employees.

Luckily, it seems these efforts paid off. CDPR revealed that the Phantom Liberty DLC shipped 3 million units in its first week in stores. “I think that, just like The Witcher, the main game and the expansion will sell for many years,” said CFO Piotr Nielubowicz.

The future of Cyberpunk 2077

Without a doubt, the downloadable content and the 2.0 update that debuted in late September were part of the main efforts to save the video game’s reputation. Of course, the premiere of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime also contributed.

Now that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive substantial content, the company responsible for the project already has its sights on the sequel: Project Orion. Of course, it is still very far away.

What will be the future of Cyberpunk 2077?

But tell us, what do you think of this data? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Cyberpunk 2077.

Related video: The controversy over Cyberpunk 2077: Is CD Projekt RED in trouble?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Source 1, source 2