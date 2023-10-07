CD Projekt recently revealed the first official details regarding one Collector’s Edition Of Cyberpunk 2077.

The recent Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, that is Phantom Libertyproved to be a success along with the full-bodied update 2.0. Now fans are curious about the possible release of a definitive edition of the game, similar to what was done with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The release of a Game of the Year Edition it is not an unusual practice when it comes to the most popular titles and, considering the success achieved by Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of sales, it is logical that CD Projekt Red could consider a similar move.

In this regard, when asked about the possible release of a definitive edition during a Q&A session with investors, the commercial director of CD Projekt Michał Nowakowski confirmed that it is in the team’s plans:

As for a collector’s edition, we don’t know what we’ll call it yet but, when the time comes, we’ll let you know

This isn’t the only information the team provided to investors. CD Projekt Red has indeed revealed some details about the sequel in Cyberpunk 2077, whose code name is Project Orion.

The team also discussed a potential sequel to the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and one serie live-action. Information on all of these projects has been very vague but CD Projekt has promised that it will reveal more details in the future.

To conclude, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Phantom Liberty DLC is available for PC and in exclusive to current generation consoles.