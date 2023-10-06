After some rumors, the development of a film adaptation was confirmed Cyberpunk 2077a controversial title developed by CD Projekt RED to say the least.

The studio is in fact collaborating with the company Anonymous Content for the transposition. The film, still in the early stages of development and without a cast or release date, will be set in the world of video gamesbut it will introduce a new main plot.

This is not the first on-screen adaptation inspired by the game, in fact in 2022 the animated miniseries Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was released on Netflix, an original net anime set in Night Citywhose narrated events take place a year before those of the game.

The difference between Edgerunners and the film in development is that the latter will have to face the arduous challenge of transpose a digitized world into a live-action sphere, therefore making the graphic elements that were the strong point of the video game counterpart as credible as possible. We all remember how CD Projekt’s game divided consumers in two, between those who were unable to accept the obvious defects between the bugs and the cumbersome gameplay, and those who despite everything managed to love it by appreciating its notable and objective strengths, like the meticulous details of the urban landscapes characteristic of this dystopian world. Risky choices regarding the use of CGI and/or elaborate sets will therefore be inevitable in order to be as faithful as possible.

All that remains is to see how they choose to play this risky card, with future updates.